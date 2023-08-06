Are Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns headed toward a split? | Locked On Sports Today

The future Hall of Famer has a contract guarantee date of June 28 ahead of NBA free agency.

PHOENIX — Reports from Wednesday suggest Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns may not proceed together for much longer, with the veteran point guard’s contract guaranteeing on June 28 and the Suns reportedly considering waiving him or trading him.

If the Suns waive Paul, they would owe him just less than $16 million this season but would gain greater flexibility under the NBA luxury tax line. If they trade him, they could replenish their depth and send him to a new team that could keep him or cut him themselves.

Locked On Suns host Brendon Kleen joined the Locked On Sports Today podcast to discuss the Suns’ most likely choice and what happens next with NBA free agency less than a month away.

“I will honestly say that maybe the craziest outcome is the most likely one,” Kleen said. “Which would be waiving Chris Paul, paying him the $15.8 million … and then maybe bringing him back to the team on a minimum contract.”

It is unclear what Paul’s value would be on the open market. While it may not be reasonable to pay the full $31 million Paul is owed to a perennially injured, ball-dominant player whose on-ball defense is waning as he approaches age 40, Paul likely could fetch more than a minimum contract.

Additionally, the Suns will likely continue to survey the trade market, though they may have overplayed their hand by letting these rumors come out so early in the offseason. A trade may not be possible now, and the Suns likely will prioritize a move that benefits both parties after all Paul accomplished in Phoenix.