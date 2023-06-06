New Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel says team can 'take the league by storm' next season

Vogel shared his expectations for the season ahead and is confident his experience and the current roster assembled can compete for an NBA title.

PHOENIX — If Frank Vogel's accomplishments as a head coach with the Los Angeles Lakers is any barometer of success, then the Phoenix Suns are in great shape.

The veteran NBA coach helped the Lakers win the Championship back in 2020 with the help of Lebron James and Anthony Davis and is hoping to do the same here in the Valley of the Sun.

"The first thing I can apply is direct belief," Vogel said. "Now because I've done it, I've been a part of it. If the talent is in place, that you can galvanize a group and take the league by storm."

Vogel is replacing Monty Williams, who, after four years, helped lead the franchise to relevancy once again, setting several milestones along the way. Yet embarrassing postseason losses at home in elimination games in back-to-back years was enough for the Suns to head in another direction, and rightfully so.

"I just felt we needed an injection of a different voice," the general manager of the Suns, James Jones said. "A different energy. As we evaluated where we were and where we wanted to go, we just saw a gap and we needed to fill it."

There are high expectations for Vogel and his staff to compete at the highest level and bring home the first NBA title here in Phoenix. As for the championship or bust mentality and if coach is leaning into that? His response said it all.

"Hell yeah," Vogel said. "I love the mindset that we are going to go after it right away with all we have. Our expectations are to go for it this year and hopefully every year that I am here."

It's the type of optimism you want to hear from a new Head Coach, but he does take over a team with a roster that is currently in flux.

Both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will be back at the helm next season although there are still lingering question marks as to whether 38-year-old Chris Paul will return. That, along with center Deandre Ayton whose time in Phoenix has been plagued with inconsistent play at the position.

Yet Vogel is confident he can get Ayton to contribute at the highest level he is capable of.

"I think he can be one of the best centers in the league," Vogel said. "I think he's shown that at times throughout his career. He can be a big-time deterrent and there are still areas he can grow offensively. But I am looking forward on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player."

It's important to note Vogel is taking over a team similar to LA where this isn't a rebuild. It's a team that, if surrounded by the proper pieces and depth, should remain atop the Western Conference and compete for that coveted Larry O'Brien trophy.

"I feel like we're very close," Vogel said. "I feel the foundation is in place and we've just got make some moves around the edges."

