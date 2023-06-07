Suns tell Chris Paul he's going to be waived, reports say

PHOENIX — Chris Paul will be a free agent this offseason.
That's according to the Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
The Phoenix Suns told Paul he will be waived, Haynes tweeted.
Once he's waived, that will make him one of the top free agents.
The Suns told 12News details are still being finalized.
The move comes on the heels of the announcement of the organization's new head coach Frank Vogel.
The veteran NBA coach helped the Lakers win the Championship back in 2020 with the help of Lebron James and Anthony Davis and is hoping to do the same here in the Valley of the Sun.
The Suns had a disappointing end to a season that started with such high expectations, especially with the addition of NBA great Kevin Durant in a massive trade.
A report from Haynes last month indicated that despite a diminished role and another postseason injury, the Phoenix Suns were expected to keep 38-year-old point guard Paul on the team next season.
Paul is owed more than $30 million on his contract, but only about $16 million is guaranteed. The Suns had until June 28 to decide whether to guarantee the deal.
>> This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as more information is released.