Where can I watch the D-backs games? Here's everything you need to know

Starting July 18, fans will have a number of different ways to watch D-backs broadcasts for the rest of the season.

PHOENIX — Fans will no longer watch Arizona Diamondbacks games on Bally Sports Arizona.

After a new deal could not be reached with Diamond Sports, D-backs games will now be broadcast in different opinions.

The team announced a new lineup Tuesday where fans can watch the remaining games for the 2023 season. Major League Baseball will take over the production and distribution of the games, the team said.

Under the new arrangement, fans will have the option to watch on television or stream digitally. The new platforms expand the availability of D-backs games from around 930,000 homes to nearly 5.6 million homes in the Diamondbacks Home Television Territory. The increase of 4.7 million homes marks a +506% jump in reach.

Here a breakdown of where you can watch the games starting July 18:

🚨 Starting today, you can watch your #Dbacks in some new locations! And for the first time, you can stream games in-market via https://t.co/0iFv0TuhNf with a new Single Team D-backs subscription.

“As Major League Baseball has proven with the Padres, we’re ready to produce and distribute games to fans, including Diamondbacks games starting today,” said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. “While we’re disappointed that Diamond Sports Group failed to live up to their contractual agreement with another Club, we are taking this opportunity to reimagine the distribution model, remove blackouts on local games, improve the telecast, and expand the reach of Diamondbacks games by 4.7 million homes.”

“Through the power of Major League Baseball and the Diamondbacks, we are working to elevate the game broadcast experience for all Diamondbacks fans,” said Billy Chambers, MLB Executive Vice President, Local Media. “As we have done with the Padres, we will apply new technology, deliver better picture quality and work towards increasing access to better tell the story of the Diamondbacks each and every night.”

Fans wondering who they will see in the booth with the new agreement do not need to worry, team officials said TV broadcasters Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly will continue to serve in their existing roles.

For more information on how to watch the games, visit dbacks.com/watch.

