D-backs pitcher Gallen named NL starter for 2023 MLB All-star Game

Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in the league, tallying up 11 wins, a 3.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts through the first half of the season.

SEATTLE — There will be plenty of familiar faces in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. Even the starting pitcher!

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Monday that pitcher Zac Gallen will start the game for the National League. Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in the league, tallying up 11 wins, a 3.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts.

The 27-year-old right-hander has been the ace for the Diamondbacks this season and a national audience will get to see him in action on Tuesday.

Gallen was originally drafted in 2016 by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the draft.

Fellow D-backs teammates Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Geraldo Perdomo are also joining him at the game as well.

The Milk Man is making a special delivery.@zacgallen23 gets the starting nod for tomorrow's #AllStarGame! pic.twitter.com/yY8QQcfwNH — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 10, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12Sports on YouTube