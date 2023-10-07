D-backs' OF Carroll heads home to play in 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Carroll went to high school at Lakeside, which is about 15 minutes north of where he’ll start in the All-Star game on Tuesday night.

SEATTLE — Welcome home, D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Last year’s American League Rookie of the Year, Julio Rodríguez calls Seattle home. This year’s National League Rookie of the Year frontrunner used to call Seattle home.

It’s a massive homecoming for D-backs rookie Corbin Carroll. He went to high school at Lakeside, which is about 15 minutes north of where he’ll start in the All-Star game on Tuesday night.

Carroll grew up going games at T-Mobile Park. Now his face is on the side of the ballpark, in front of the same gate he and his family would enter.

To whomever made the decision to place CC7’s photo at the gate that our family has entered through 100s of times: thank you! pic.twitter.com/wKIkjl1vLa — Pey-Lin Carroll (@peylincarroll) July 9, 2023

The Seattle native gets to do something very few in baseball have ever done. 12Sports went back to Carroll’s high school field and talked to his former teammate Luke Porter and head coach Kellen Sundin.

