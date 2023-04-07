Arizona Diamondbacks 'Lemonade Guy' is back

After health issues and the pandemic caused Derrick Moore to slow down for a few years, he is back selling 'lemonade like grandma made' at Chase Field

PHOENIX — The 4th of July is one of those holidays many people love because it represents family. And on Tuesday at Chase Field, where the Arizona Diamondbacks hosted the New York Mets, was filled with families enjoying a summer tradition: baseball.

And that tradition, at least here in the Valley, would not be complete without hearing Derrick Moore selling 'lemonade, lemonade like grandma made' throughout the stands while dancing. And after a few tough years during the pandemic, Moore is back at the ballpark carrying on his tradition.

"It feels great," Moore said. "I'm back doing what I love doing."

It's been nearly two-and-a-half years since Moore has worked full-time. The COVID-19 pandemic limited his schedule and then he had some major health issues, which nearly killed him, including doctors removing a stomach tumor.

"Everybody was telling me how much they missed me and I'm just grateful to be back," Moore said.

The Valley rallied around the fan-favorite lemonade vendor. A GoFundMe page raised nearly $130,000 to help pay for his medical bills.

"I'm just grateful to everyone who donated and I just, I can't thank them enough," Moore said.

Going back to work this season came with something new. Moore's own lemonade stand, called 'Grandma's Made Concessions,' which is located in section 308 at Chase Field.

"I've got my kids with me here," Moore said. "They're working and they're part of it. It's a family affair now."

Moore has been on the job for 36 years and even won MLB's Vendor of the Year in 2015. He's also gotten an endorsement from Taylor Swift. But for Moore, the best part remains putting smiles on peoples' faces when they hear him shout his signature catchphrase.

"It feels good to know that I've made other people happy," Moore said.