Phoenix Suns open season on national TV; play on Christmas Day

PHOENIX — Fresh off an appearance in the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns will be featured twice on national television to open the 2021-22 season and in the NBA's annual Christmas Day showcase.

The Suns will open their season at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix against reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on October 20th. They will then go to Los Angeles to face the Lakers and their new big three: Lebron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on October 22nd at the Staples Center.

The Suns beat the Lakers in the first round of the 2021 playoffs in 6 games before going on to sweep the Nuggets in 4 games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Both games will tip-off at 7 p.m. and be televised on ESPN.

The Suns will also take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day. It will be the Suns' first game on Christmas since 2009 when they beat the Clippers 124-93.

The Suns have played on Christmas Day 18 times, and have a record of 12-6.

The NBA will release the rest of their national TV game schedule on Friday at noon.

The Suns will not be the only Valley team in action on Christmas Day. Over in Glendale, the Arizona Cardinals will be hosting the Indianapolis Colts at State Farm Stadium. That game will kick off at 6:15 p.m. and will be televised on NFL Network.

This is the first time both the Cardinals and Suns will play on Christmas Day since 1995. On that day, the Suns lost to the San Antonio Spurs 105-100 and the Cardinals lost to the Dallas Cowboys 37-13.

