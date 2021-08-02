Chris Paul agrees to 4-year, $120 million deal to stay with Phoenix Suns

CP3 helped lead the Suns to the team’s first trip to the NBA Finals since 1993.

PHOENIX — Future NBA Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has reportedly agreed to stay with the Phoenix Suns, 12 News sources said Monday.

Paul, 36, reportedly agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $120 million. CP3 helped lead the Suns to the team’s first trip to the NBA Finals since 1993.

It was Paul's first trip to the finals too.

The stunning playoff run defied all expectations even though the team fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

After the disappointing loss after going up 2-0 in the series, Paul deflected talk of retirement.

"Get back to work," Paul said after the Bucks clinched the NBA title. "I ain't retiring if that's what you're asking. That's out. So back to work."

Paul declined his $44.2 million player option to sign the new deal.

After an 11-year postseason drought, Paul brought a veteran presence to a young team led by Monty Williams.

The Suns enjoyed a dynamic backcourt behind the 10-time NBA All-Star and superstar guard Devin Booker that proved to be good enough for the second-best record in a loaded Western Conference.

CP3 exploded for 41 points in the close-out game of the Western Conference Finals but struggled with turnovers against the Bucks.

While Paul's playmaking ability remains strong even in the late stages of his career, he would be 40 years old when the post-season begins in his final contract year.

