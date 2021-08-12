Masks required to enter all Footprint Center events

The massive building formerly known as Talking Stick Resort Arena and Phoenix Suns Arena can house over 18,000 people for events.

PHOENIX — The newly renamed Footprint Center updated its event policy to mandate masks to enter any upcoming events.

With rising cases of COVID-19 nationwide due to stalling vaccination rates and the rise of the Delta variant of the virus, the CDC recently updated its guidelines to recommend masks be worn when indoors.

To limit any potential spread of COVID-19, visitors must wear a mask to enter the building. Although the Footprint Center website states that once inside the building, masks are just recommended when not eating or drinking.

Masks have always been cited as an effective way to limit the spread of coronavirus which is mainly transmitted from person to person.

The center has also implemented various social-distancing measures like online and app-based ticketing and automated concession stands.

A host of sporting events, shows and concerts is on the schedule for the center and can be found here.

