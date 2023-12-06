Meet the Danish Army Knife: New Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt

Froholdt doesn't have the typical background of a player in the NFL, but he is looking to make an impact and continue his journey with the Cardinals.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have a whole new feel to them this offseason.

They have a new general manager, a new head coach, and a lot of new players.

One of those new players, Hjalte Froholdt, doesn't have a typical NFL player background. In fact, Frojoldt is one of just seven players to come from his home country, Denmark.

And despite coming from a country where the summer temperatures average between 68 and 78 degrees, Frojoldt isn't afraid of the heat.

"I didn't think I'd love it as much as I did," Froholdt said. "I love the heat. Even though I'm from the north, a Viking, or whatever."

Froholdt is a five-year NFL veteran and signed with the Cardinals back in March. And if you're having trouble reading his name (which is pronounced YELL-duh FRO-holt), don't worry, people at the Cardinals team headquarters are still working on that as well, but Froholdt is okay with it.

"I kind of just take it however you want to say it and be like that's correct," Froholdt said. "So, however you want to say it, I'm like that was really, really good."

He's also earning a few nicknames around the facility.

"One of our nutrition girls, she made me a shake and she wrote 'Yolo' on it," Froholdt said. "I thought it was pretty cool. 'Yoda,' I've got (that) a couple times. 'Hi-jal-tay,' that's pretty cool. A lot of people just call me 'Fro' for my last name. It's easy."

Froholdt is in a position to possibly become the Cardinals' starting center this season. He's coming from the Cleveland Browns, where he worked with new Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"Yeah, he's fantastic," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said. "He's been a great addition by (new general manager) Monti (Ossenfort). He's one of the strongest guys we have on our team. He's the ultimate pro about how he prepares each and every day. And he's producing on the field. He's got a versatile skill set, he can play multiple positions, so (I'm) glad we have him."

Consider Froholdt like a Danish army knife. He's a player who prides himself on his versatility.

"Last year, I got an opportunity to play a little fullback and a little bit of tight end and got in at guard and at center," Froholdt said. "And I think you know, especially as a swing guy in the interior, it's really important to be plug and play and not let the standard fall too much."

Even at 6'5" and 310 pounds, Froholdt's personality brings a lightness that fits right in with the rest of the offensive line.

"You've got to be a little lighthearted. You've got to be ready to take a little bit on the chin," Froholdt said. "You'll get called out a little bit here and there just for, excuse my language, (expletive) and giggles. We're just really comfortable with each other and it makes it easy to talk to everyone else as well."

The Arizona Cardinals will hold their mandatory minicamp from June 13-15. They open the 2023 season on Sunday, September 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders.