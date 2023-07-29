Camping with the Cards Day 4: Kyler Murray speaks after 'Back Together Saturday'

12Sports has the latest from Arizona Cardinals Training Camp.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their first week of Training Camp in Glendale in front of fans for the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” celebration. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon opened practice by addressing the crowd but when asked about whether or not he’s had an opportunity to soak everything in, he jokingly referenced the “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That” meme that first popped up circa 2012.

“No, I do. I’m appreciative and I’m glad the fans are here today, I’m excited for today and our players are too,” Gannon said. “It’s go about your day and do the best you can.”

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray spoke in from of local media in the Valley for the first time since December of last year, before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 14. The 25-year-old is in good spirits even though he can only watch practices right now. Murray couldn’t give us a timetable of when he'll be back on the field but he’s making the most of all the mental reps he can get while observing camp.

“I mean really this whole thing is kind of mental,” Murray said. “The first time I bent my knee the PT had to bend it for me because I was too scared to do it, so I think with reps with everything confidence comes.”

Murray has been ramping up his running and cutting as he gets closer to being a full go on the field, but the mental component is crucial to any athlete’s recovery. K1 opened up about the dark and painful days immediately following the injury, describing it as “two weeks of hell.” While this is an unusual way to start training camp, Murray doesn’t feel like he’s behind when it comes to learning the playbook verbiage with a new coaching staff. K1 said he doesn’t find the monotony of rehab to be a challenging part of the process and he’s embracing the work.



“I mean, if anything, I just gained more resiliency and just the kind of a bulletproof mindset,” Murray said. “I was already confident and really didn't give a [expletive] about what other people thought about me or said about me. But this is different. This is kind of you and you and no one really knows what you're going through by yourself and whoever you're working out with.”

The Cardinals get to enjoy their Sunday off before getting back to work on Monday.

