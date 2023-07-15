WNBA All-Star Game coming to Phoenix in 2024

The WNBA's midseason showcase visits the Valley for the third time since 1999

PHOENIX — The WNBA announced on Saturday that the 2024 All-Star Game will be held in Phoenix at the Footprint Center, home of the three-time WNBA Mercury. This will be the third time Phoenix has hosted the midseason showcase (2000, 2014) since its inception in 1999. In an exclusive interview with 12Sports anchor Lina Washington, Mat Ishbia, owner of the Mercury and Suns, expressed his excitement for the event coming to the Valley next summer.

“I’m out here in Las Vegas, I'm excited to go and support Brittney (Griner) tonight in the game. She's been a great player but also, she’s gone through so many things. So, to be here at the All-Star Game with her, it means a lot to me I know she's excited about being there for the fans,” Ishbia said. “And I’m learning! Seeing all the great things they’re doing now in Las Vegas; they've done a great job putting on the All-Star festivities. I'm going to do the same thing and then add our own Phoenix spin to it and make it even better in all different ways.”

Ishbia stressed the opportunity to showcase the greater Phoenix area, the renovated arena, basketball fans in the Valley and the community at large. Many fans are already viewing next summer’s All-Star to be a celebration of Mercury legend Diana Taurasi who is in the twilight of Hall of Fame career.

“She’s the best of all time. She’s an amazing person and player. I told her we were going to try to bring [All-Star] here for next season, I know that probably is her last season. Of course, we’d love having her around as much as we can,” Ishbia said. “I think that will be a great way to send off one of the best of all time; having the All-Star game in her city… She’s built the organization. She is the Phoenix Mercury and she’s done an amazing job for so many years.”



Next summer is setting up to be a celebration of Taurasi’s career and contributions to the game. In addition to the 2024 All-Star Game in Phoenix, it’s set to be an Olympic year. Mercury stars Taurasi, Griner, and Skylar Diggins-Smith helped Team USA bring home the gold medal in the Tokyo games two years ago. In a statement provided by the Phoenix Mercury, WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert emphasized the importance of celebrating one of the league’s original and most successful organizations.

“Having an inaugural WNBA franchise in the Mercury host this two-day celebration is perfect as the basketball world focuses its eyes on the WNBA and today’s greatest stars,” Engelbert said.

