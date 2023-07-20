Chandler teen expected to turn heads at National Junior Olympics

Meet the Chandler teen set to compete at one of track and field’s premier venues.

PHOENIX — The 2023 USA Track and Field (USATF) National Junior Olympic Championships begin on Monday at one of the sport's premier venues: Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. The historic track in Eugene has long been a bucket list stop for the world’s top athletes and next week, several Arizona runners will have the opportunity to experience high-level competition at the home of the Ducks.

One of the competitors to watch for is 15-year-old Josiah Rue out of Chandler. The talented teenager turned heads during his freshman season running for Chandler High School and the Arizona Cheetahs Track Club. Rue’s coach, Derrick Richardson, says the young sprinter has raw talent that can be utilized in multiple sports.

“He's just a natural. He's one of those dudes. He'll come out of the parking lot, and he'll run fast. He doesn’t need to stretch, doesn’t need to do anything, he hits the track, and he is phenomenal,” Richardson said. “He’s new, he’s only been in it a year and a half but when he gets it down, he’s going to be scary good.”

Rue will be playing football for the Wolves’ JV team this fall and he’s coming off a personal record performance at the USATF Region 10 Junior Olympic Championships earlier this month. Rue’s 11.17 time in the 100 Meters was the best among all 15-year-old boys and his results qualified him for the National Championships. Richardson has been part of the Cheetahs family for 30 years and noted how rare it is for youth events to be held at Hayward Field. He wants Rue and all of his young athletes to cherish the moment they get to set foot on that storied track. Rue’s mother, Ali-Ca Nia Madison, started a GoFundMe in an effort to raise money that will support her son during his week-long competition in Oregon.

“It’s a dream come true because it's in the mecca. This is where all the stars and the big-timers really go every year for nationals to compete. For them to get that opportunity at this stadium. it's like once in a lifetime,” Richardson said. “Once [Rue] got a couple of meets under his belt and realized he could really hang, he came to life… My dream is to see him go to the next level and really embrace his greatness.”

Rue’s ultimate goal is to compete in the Summer Olympics but in the immediate future, he’s working toward a 10.9 time in the 100 Meters while maintaining a high GPA in the classroom. He says he’s already taken AP classes and will be participating in the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme, which helps develop active learners and critical thinkers. Rue’s discipline and determination are already paying off with early success, but the rising star knows this is only the beginning of his athletic journey.

“It takes a lot of dedication to be good at this and I try to do my best. If I could really go to the Olympics, that would be amazing,” Rue said.

