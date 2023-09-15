Jon Bloom talks to 12Sports about new role with Phoenix Suns

Jon Bloom will replace Al McCoy as the new play-by-play announcer for the Suns. He's been a fan of the team since he was kid.

PHOENIX — Get to know the new VALLEY VOICE!

Longtime radio host Jon Bloom is the new radio play-by-play announcer for the Suns. Bloom takes over for the legend Al McCoy, who retired after 51 years on the mic at the end of this past season. Being the ‘Voice of the Suns’ has been a lifelong dream for Bloom, who has been a Suns fan since the age of 13.

He started working for Suns radio in 2008, and has been the primary fill in play-by-play voice the past handful of years. Bloom will be joined by longtime Suns alongside analyst Tim Kempton, who’s entering his 22nd season on the job.

Bloom joined 12Sports Cameron Cox for a conversation about his new role and an upcoming season that is sure to be unlike any other the Valley has ever seen before.

