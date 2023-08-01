Phoenix Suns debut new uniforms for the 2023-24 season

The fresh new purple and white look cuts a clean figure on the team.

PHOENIX — New season, new look, and the Suns are rocking fresh purple and white uniforms.

The Phoenix Suns unveiled their new Nike Icon and Association edition uniforms for the 2023-24 NBA season. The uniform incorporates the classic sunburst with new modern design elements.

“The sunburst is an iconic design that is one of the most popular among Suns fans; it represents some of the most defining moments in our team’s history,” said Phoenix Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. “These new uniforms seamlessly blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future as we begin the next great era of Suns basketball.”

The fits were designed by the Phoenix Suns' in-house creative department, Centercourt Studios in partnership with Nike. As a new anchor for the team's uniform rotation, the look will join the all-black Statement uniform from last season, alongside an upcoming City Edition to be released later this year.

Diehard fans can get the uniform at the Team Shop at Footprint Center and online at Shop.Suns.com.

A new look for The Next Era ☄️



Introducing our new Nike Icon & Association Edition uniforms.@PayPal | https://t.co/3LaCqSU5ig pic.twitter.com/ngkcW7vIme — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 1, 2023

