Sources: Arizona State applies for Big 12 membership

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona State University and Utah have formally applied to join Big-12 Conference, sources tell ESPN.
Big-12 officials will meet Friday night and approve the additions. A formal announcement is expected soon.
12Sports has confirmed Arizona applied and was approved Thursday by the Big-12.
The next step for the Arizona schools is a likely meeting and vote by the Arizona Board of Regents.
This will set up Arizona, ASU and 2-time defending Pac-12 champion Utah to join the Big-12 in 2024.
On Thursday, an ASU source told 12Sports, “It feels inevitable” that the Sun Devils would leave the Pac-12 and join the Big-12.
This comes after the Pac-12 failed to produce a TV Deal, and Colorado left the conference last week.
The Pac-12 tried one last Hail Mary effort this morning to keep the conference together, but it failed.
Oregon and Washington are also leaving for the Big-10 in 2024, which was approved and announced by Big-10 officials Friday.
The Big-12 will be the third conference with at least 16 schools.
The Pac-12 is now down to 4 remaining members: Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State.
