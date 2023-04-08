Sources: Arizona State applies for Big 12 membership

Big-12 officials will meet Friday night and approve the additions. A formal announcement is expected soon.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona State University and Utah have formally applied to join Big-12 Conference, sources tell ESPN.

12Sports has confirmed Arizona applied and was approved Thursday by the Big-12.

The next step for the Arizona schools is a likely meeting and vote by the Arizona Board of Regents.

Like I said. It's only a matter of WHEN, not IF. https://t.co/2UPlJjGOXn — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 4, 2023

“‘You guys are literally living through history.’ … It is truly a new frontier of college football. I love it.” — Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch on conference realignment pic.twitter.com/bJ2jA1DzDR — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 4, 2023

This will set up Arizona, ASU and 2-time defending Pac-12 champion Utah to join the Big-12 in 2024.

On Thursday, an ASU source told 12Sports, “It feels inevitable” that the Sun Devils would leave the Pac-12 and join the Big-12.

This comes after the Pac-12 failed to produce a TV Deal, and Colorado left the conference last week.

The Pac-12 tried one last Hail Mary effort this morning to keep the conference together, but it failed.

Ding-Dong! The Pac-12 is dead… As I said the past few days, the math was never going to math — despite some schools continuing to leak blind hope this morning (very on brand w/ the past decade). ASU and Michael Crow has no choice. Big-12 here comes ASU, UA and Utah. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 4, 2023

ASU dragging their feet should NOT surprise anyone. Michael Crow doesn’t rush to decisions until he absolutely has too. He will give the Pac12 every chance… but he also understands the money just isn’t there.



Still believe ASU will follow Arizona.. everyone wants their own… — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 4, 2023

Oregon and Washington are also leaving for the Big-10 in 2024, which was approved and announced by Big-10 officials Friday.

The Big-12 will be the third conference with at least 16 schools.

The Pac-12 is now down to 4 remaining members: Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State.

