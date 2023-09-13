Who is replacing Al McCoy? Suns announce new radio voice for upcoming season

The Phoenix Suns will have a new radio voice for the upcoming NBA season.

PHOENIX — For generations in the Valley, Al McCoy has entertained fans as the radio voice of the Phoenix Suns.

McCoy is synonymous with Suns basketball and sports fans in Phoenix have literally grown up with the broadcast legend on their radios.

But after McCoy's retirement at the end of last season, a new voice will make his debut in 2023. Say hello to Jon Bloom.

The Suns shared Wednesday that the veteran announcer on 98.7 will take over for the Suns Ring of Honor member for the NBA's 2023-24 season.

Bloom started his time with the Suns in 2008 when he joined the team as radio host and backup play-by-play announcer, a release from the team said. Former Suns player Tim Kempton will also be back for his 22nd season as Suns radio analyst.

Along with the announcement of the team's new full-time radio voice, the Suns also revealed their broadcast schedule for the season. The broadcast schedule will feature 70 regular season games and five preseason games locally on Arizona’s Family and live streaming on Kiswe. There will also be 12 games on national exclusive broadcasts on TNT (7), ABC (4) and ESPN (1).

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12Sports on YouTube