NFL gears up for heritage appreciation week

The Arizona Cardinals and other teams in the NFL are adding some additional flair to the look of their helmets to celebrate players nationalities.

PHOENIX — Some of your favorite Arizona Cardinals players will have a new piece of flair on their helmets in weeks 4-5 of the 2022 season. It's all a part of a new initiative to celebrate player's nationalities.

The NFL recently announced the international flag decal initiative for its players, allowing them to don their native home flag decal alongside the American flag decal for one week.

Kyler Murray, who will wear a South Korean flag decal, shared his thoughts on the league's initiative. “I’m proud to play with the flag of South Korea on my helmet. It’s a great way to honor my mom, honor my heritage and highlight the diverse backgrounds that make up the NFL.”

A spokesperson for the league said over 200 athletes, coaches, and executives in the league will represent more than 50 nations in the player-led initiative.

There is one caveat for players. In order to participate in the initiative, players need to have lived in that country for at least two years or have a parent or grandparent who was born there.

Nearly a dozen Cardinals will participate including Will Hernandez and Max Garcia who will wear the Mexican flag decal. Tanner Vallejo will wear an Ecuadorian decal and Victor Dimukeje will wear a Nigerian decal.

