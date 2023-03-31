Savannah Bananas coming to the Valley to make baseball 'fun'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Savannah Bananas, the baseball team known for their viral antics on the field, are planning to a make a visit to the Valley next year.
A tour schedule recently released by the Bananas shows the team making a stop in Scottsdale on March 31. The team will then play in Peoria on April 1.
The Bananas have accumulated a huge following on social media since making their baseball debut in 2016. Players are known for pulling zany stunts on the field that include walking on stilts, singing karaoke, and dancing to NSYNC songs.
The team plays what it has dubbed "Banana Ball," which adjusts some of the rules of traditional baseball and sets a strict two-hour limit on all games.
More information about the team's upcoming world tour can be found here.
