'I'm playing today': JJ Watt says he's still in the game despite heart problems

Watt said that he went into Atrial fibrillation on Wednesday, but has been cleared to play today.

PHOENIX — Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt tweeted out that he would still be playing Sunday despite health complications that he faced last week.

Watt said that someone had leaked personal information about him that would be going public soon. Watt then told the public that he had gone into atrial fibrillation on Wednesday, Sep. 28.

That's an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots, heart failure, and other complications.

Watt said that he needed to have his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday, but he's good to play on Sunday, just days after the procedure.

It's not the first time that Watt has dealt with health issues this year. A COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in the year meant that Watt had to miss most of the Cardinals preseason.

Right now, there's no word from Watt or the Cardinals about what caused him to go into A-Fib. Sunday's game against the Panthers is still on.

