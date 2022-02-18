Former Phoenix Suns player Tom Chambers named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist

The former forward for the Phoenix Suns is among other high profile names like Lindsay Whalen and Manu Ginobili.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the 2022 class Friday, including former Phoenix Suns forward Tom Chambers.

Other first-time nominees include Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion, and WNBA and Olympic champion Lindsay Whalen.

Tom Chambers was a forward for the Phoenix Suns from 1989 to 1994.

Around 150 players, coaches and others will be considered for induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The inductees will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four in April in New Orleans.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is located in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the game of basketball was invented.

According to the Hall of Fame website, the museum is home to "more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history."

