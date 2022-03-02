Booker, Paul snubbed from NBA All-Star starting linup

Suns coach Monty Williams was picked to lead Team LeBron after Phoenix secured the best record in the Western Conference on Sunday.

PHOENIX — The league-leading Phoenix Suns will be well represented at the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul were picked to play in the Feb. 20 matchup between the league's top players. Although, both were named as reserves despite outcry from Valley fans.

Suns coach Monty Williams was picked to lead Team LeBron after Phoenix secured the best record in the Western Conference on Sunday.

Phoenix is riding high on a 41-9 record with big hopes of returning to the NBA Finals and winning the franchise’s first Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The announcement marked the third time Booker was named as an All-Star and Paul’s 12th.

Joining the Suns backcourt are Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The starting lineup for the Western Conference is:

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Andrew Wiggins

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant

The Eastern Conference starting All-Stars include:

Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Trae Young

DeMar DeRozan

And the following players were named as Eastern Conference reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet

NBA All-Star Weekend is happening in Cleveland from Feb. 18 - 20.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.