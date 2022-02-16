Phoenix Suns selling hat with one of Monty Williams' famous sayings for charity

You may recognize the 'WD>WS' hat, as Monty has worn it since the start of the 2020-21 season. Now, you can buy one, with the proceeds going to charity.

PHOENIX — Suns head coach Monty Williams has become famous for his notable sayings from "Don't get happy on the farm," to "This is a 'get to,' not a 'got to,' and many more.

One of the most notable is seen on a hat that Monty Williams often wears before and after games: 'WD>WS' or "Well done is better than well said."

Williams even gave every Suns player a hat with the saying at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. And now, you can own one of your very own.

The Suns are selling 'WD>WS' hats with the proceeds going to benefit pediatric cancer research and charities such as Phoenix Children's hospital. They cost $35 and you can buy yours here.

Head Coach Monty Williams inspires a new hat design with a purpose.



Your action. Our change.



Read more ⤵️ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 16, 2022

Williams spoke about the sale of the hat before Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets, saying he is humbled.

"I don't know if I would ever use the word cool next to my name," Williams said. "I see it as a huge blessing and a way for me and my family to serve in a way that I never thought I'd be able to. To raise whatever finances we can to help with cancer research, it's important, and that's how I look at it."

Williams admitted it took a long time to make this idea reality, as it is not something he would normally do.

"It took them forever to get me to do this because it's out of my wheelhouse," Williams said. "I'd rather just write a check and go home, but I think, the Bible says 'To whom much is given, much is required.' I don't want to be in this position, finish coaching in a few years and go back to my dock in Texas and not do what I can to raise awareness. It raises $10 and it will help a family. So that's where it goes past cool. There's a significance that I think we all have in these positions, in my case to a lesser degree. I watch (Devin Booker) and (Chris Paul) and (DeAndre Ayton) and all of our guys, what they do in the community, what they do in their hometowns. I think it's impressive, so this is me and my family's way of trying to help others because we've been blessed to have so much."

"Well Done is better than Well Said." - Coach Monty Williams.



A hat that brings a message to let the work speak for itself.



Proceeds from every hat sold will benefit organizations providing pediatric cancer support & research like Phoenix Children’s Hospital. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 16, 2022