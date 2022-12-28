Episode 7: What we saw on this week's 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Arizona Cardinals

The 12Sports team recaps "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARIZONA, USA — On this episode of “What We Saw On Hard Knocks,” 12 Sports anchors Cameron Cox and Lina Washington briefly recap Episode 7 of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals."

Some key moments covered in this episode:

Future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt announcing his retirement from the NFL and five-time Pro-Bowler Budda Baker playing on a fractured shoulder in an overtime loss

Trace McSorley making his first NFL start and James Conner recounting his battle with cancer

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill in a tense locker room after the Week 15 loss to Tampa Bay… What’s next for this team?

Hard Knocks and “What We Saw on Hard Knocks” returns Wednesday, January 4.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.