Episode 5: What we saw on this week's 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Arizona Cardinals

ARIZONA, USA — On this episode of “What We Saw On Hard Knocks” 12 Sports anchors Cameron Cox and Lina Washington discuss Episode 5 of Hard Knocks: In Season With The Arizona Cardinals. Some key moments covered in this episode:

The latest on Cardinals GM Steve Keim stepping away from the team and Kyler Murray’s season-ending ACL injury.

DeAndre Hopkins’s bond with his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, who survived a chemical attack that blinded her

Kliff Kingsbury clocked in at 3:12 a.m. and opened up about his NFL playing career under Bill Belichick

The totality of what’s been a tumultuous season for the Cardinals, both on and off the field

Hard Knocks and “What We Saw on Hard Knocks” returns Wednesday, December 21.

