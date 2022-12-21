Episode 6: What we saw on this week's 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Arizona Cardinals

12Sports anchor Lina Washington briefly recaps Episode 6 of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals."

ARIZONA, USA — On this episode of “What We Saw On Hard Knocks” 12Sports anchor Lina Washington briefly recaps episode 6 of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals."

Some key moments covered in this episode:

Team owner Michael Bidwill addressing players ahead of Week 14

Rookie tight end and Colorado native Trey McBride’s homecoming/family reunion

Colt McCoy’s injury and Trace McSorley starting in Week 15

Hard Knocks and “What We Saw on Hard Knocks” returns Wednesday, December 28.

