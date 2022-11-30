Episode 4: What we saw on this week's 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Arizona Cardinals

The 12Sports team recaps "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals."

ARIZONA, USA — On this episode of “What We Saw On Hard Knocks,” Lina Washington is joined by 12News Executive Sports Producer Jeff Schneider, sports producer Jeff Vinton, and digital content producer Stephen Perez to discuss Episode 4 of "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Arizona Cardinals."

Some key moments discussed:

DeAndre Hopkins and teammates spending Thanksgiving at UMOM New Day Centers

Antonio Hamilton owning up to his effort during Monday Night Game vs. San Francisco in Mexico City

The 12 Sports team being featured in the episode… Sort of.

Hard Knocks and “What We Saw on Hard Knocks” returns Wednesday, December 1

