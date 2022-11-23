Episode 3: What we saw on this week's 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Arizona Cardinals

The 12Sports team recaps 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals.'

ARIZONA, USA — The third episode of “Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals” Wednesday night was all about what wasn’t in the show.

This week, the 12Sports team recaps how the Hard Knocks cameras captured moments during the 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. In this episode, we didn’t get any clarity about the release of running back

Eno Benjamin, the team basically ends their playoff hopes with a humiliating loss in Mexico City, going home with right guard Will Hernandez, cornerback Antonio Hamilton shares the story about his burn accident in his kitchen, and they briefly touch on the dismissal of offensive line coach Sean Kugler. Kugler was fired Tuesday after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend.

This is the second season of HBO’s award-winning reality show that has been embedded with a team during the regular season. New episodes airing on HBO and HBO Max each Wednesday at 8 p.m. through the end of the regular season apart from December 7, following the team’s bye week.

The 12 Sports team will be providing instant reaction to new episodes throughout the season on the “What We Saw On Hard Knocks” podcast.

