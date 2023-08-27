Tohono O'odham Nation rolling out high-speed internet to homes across reservation

The Tohono O'odham Nation built its own cellular tower with the intention of providing wireless network to every household.

SELLS, Ariz. — There's a new push to bring reliable high-speed internet to a part of Arizona that's never had it before.

Using federal CARES Act funding, the Tohono O'odham Nation built its own private cellular network.

“The goal is really to blanket the entire reservation with coverage," Baicells Vice President of Global Marketing Tony Eigen said.

The network consists of about 50 base stations that can send 4G LTE service to about 3,000 homes, according to Baicells, the equipment distributor.

"They can do video streaming, video calls, access to lots of content," Eigen said. "They view it as a critical asset to help serve their community."

As a remote location with a lack of service from existing carriers, the Tohono O'odham Utility Authority Operations Manager Kristan Johnson said a private network is most manageable within its infrastructure.

"We already do this for other key utilities like electricity and water and in today’s age, internet access is just another utility," Johnson said in a press release.

Eigen said a private network will also allow the nation to have authority over the service.

Connecting homes is just the start of this plan.

“They’re very much looking at how else the network can serve the community," Eigen said.

Experts said high-speed internet will improve emergency services, telehealth, remote learning and business opportunities.

The equipment has the ability to evolve with the nation as demand grows, including upgrading to 5G service.

