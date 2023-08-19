Monsoon moisture increases calls for rattlesnake relocation, experts say

The Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary said it expects an increase in calls for rattlesnake removal as monsoon storms roll through the Valley.

PHOENIX — While the Valley patiently waits for the monsoon moisture, so are the rattlesnakes.

The Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary expects to get an increase in calls for rattlesnake relocation as storms roll in, according to videographer Michael Ring.

“It’s been bringing out all of the reptile life," Ring said. "There’s finally some moisture in the environment, which is a really big catalyst for rattlesnake movement.”

The Golder Ranch Fire Department posted on X about removing nine baby rattlesnakes, an adult rattlesnake, and a large bull snake from a Tucson neighborhood on Saturday.

SsssNAKE CALL: EN-377 ran a public assist-snake removal in the area of Shadow Mountain and Hardy. The crew removed and relocated 9 baby rattlesnakes, 1 adult #rattlesnake and 1 large bull snake from a bricked area next to a home. pic.twitter.com/1U2FqtEy9J — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) August 19, 2023

“This is the time of the year when the babies are being born," Ring said.

If a person finds a rattlesnake in their home or yard, Ring said it's best to just give it space.

“Typically, most rattlesnake bites occur when people are trying to injure the snake," Ring said.

Then, he recommends calling a professional snake handler, like someone from the sanctuary, to move it back into its natural environment.

“Snakes have to be kept in their ecosystem," Ring said.

It's possible for people to learn how to safely remove rattlesnakes by themselves.

The Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary offers venomous snake training with a focus on removing and relocating rattlesnakes. If a participant masters the training, they'll receive certification.

“We’ve had so many people come through our facility and become certified to do it," Ring said.

Ring said the western diamondback rattlesnake is one of the most common snakes found on a relocation call.

"This is definitely the time of the year where we should be weary of our snakes. Not because they’re dangerous, but because they share this area with us," Ring said.

The Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary offers training on desert wildlife and safety.

