'Outstanding individual, fantastic investigator': IRS speaks about special agent killed during Phoenix training exercise

IRS Special Agent Patrick Bauer died after being shot during a training exercise at a shooting range on Thursday.

PHOENIX — It's been nearly one week since an Internal Revenue Service special agent died after being shot during a training exercise.

Special Agent Patrick Bauer, 47, worked in the IRS Criminal Investigation Division at the Phoenix Field Office.

IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Albert Childress said it has been a really difficult couple of days for the entire division.

"Pat was an outstanding individual, a fantastic investigator," Childress said.

Many words came to mind when Childress was describing Bauer to 12News.

"Talented, well-rounded, professional," Childress said.

Above all, Childress told 12News Bauer was a leader in the field.

“Everybody knew Pat. Everybody would go to Pat for advice. (He) had a great relationship with local police departments as well as our federal partners," Childress said.

Bauer spent over a decade working to solve crimes across Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah.

“He’s been in the Phoenix Field Office his entire career, came up as a special agent and worked a wide range of cases," Childress said. "Everything from what you traditionally think of the IRS working, white collar sort of tax investigations all the way through narcotics investigations and some terrorism work with FBI."

Childress couldn't speak with 12news about the investigation into Bauer's death.

“We’re struggling as you can probably imagine. It’s shaken us sort of to the core," Childress said.

Childress told 12news the training the special agents complete is important for the cases they're tasked with.

“We take on the complex investigations. We’ve got a skillset of forensic accounting, as well as law enforcement. So, it allows us to take on difficult investigations and challenges some other law enforcement agencies aren’t suited to address," Childress said.

Childress said Bauer was also a loving husband and father.

“He was an incredible member of our team and he’ll be greatly missed," Childress said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating Bauer's death.

The shooting range is located west of Interstate 17 and Daisy Mountain Drive.

