Feds vote to remove Native American women slur from all landmarks, 65 in Arizona

The move comes 19 years after Phoenix changed the name of a Valley mountain to Piestewa Peak in honor of the first Native American woman killed in military service.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's note: the above video aired during a 2021 broadcast.

A word used as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur" against Native American women officially has no place on federally owned land, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday morning.

Nearly 650 geographic features across the United States used the slur in their names, the department said. There were 65 of those locations in Arizona.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming," Secretary Deb Haaland said. "That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long."

The announcement comes nearly two decades after Phoenix officials voted to change the name of a Valley mountain that used the word. The mountain is now known as Piestewa Peak in honor of Lori Piestewa, a Hopi woman who was the first Native American woman to be killed while serving in the U.S. military.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.