Tempe renaming street in honor of the Gin Blossoms

TEMPE, Ariz. — Gin Blossoms, one of the most successful bands to originate out of the Valley, will soon be recognized by its hometown.

The city of Tempe recently announced it will rename a section of 8th Street as "Allison Road Avenue," in reference to one of the band's hits from the 1990s. The name change is only an honorary distinction and won't affect mailing addresses on 8th Street.

The designation is meant to commemorate the 30th anniversary of "New Miserable Experience," the band's second studio album that would go on to sell over five million copies.

"Tempe is my home and heart forever. My recording studio was on 8th Street inside Four Peaks Brewery for 20 years. There are no words for the intense pride I feel for this honor," said lead singer Robin Wilson.

Gin Blossoms formed in the late 1980s and regularly played gigs around the Valley before the band's single "Hey Jealousy," helped catapult the musicians into the mainstream.

Doug Hopkins, who wrote the hit song and played lead guitar, died in Tempe in 1993. But the band has gone on to release several more albums and started a national tour earlier this year.

The city says signs marking Allison Road Avenue should be up by October. Gin Blossoms already have a plaque put up in their honor near Mill Avenue and Fourth Street, where the band has often played.

"I was born and raised in Tempe, and both my mother and father worked for the city, so this is a real honor for us," said guitarist Jesse Valenzuela. "Tempe is a great place to call home."