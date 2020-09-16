Phoenix to rename Robert E. Lee Street, Squaw Peak Drive

Phoenix City Council approved a plan to rename two offensive streets Wednesday.

Robert E. Lee Street and Squaw Peak Drive are in the process of being renamed after a push from Mayor Kate Gallego in June.

Affected residents and business owners can now rank the top five replacement proposals that were submitted during public input.

Robert E. Lee Street is named after the Confederate commander who fought during the American Civil War, while "squaw" is a slur historically used to describe Native American women.

The death of George Floyd in May sparked a push to remove monuments to the Confederacy that fought to preserve slavery and the end of using Native Americans as mascots for sports teams and businesses.

Phoenix City Council will approve an official replacement at a future meeting.