Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in Arizona with these 5 fun events

Indigenous Peoples' Day is a holiday that celebrates and honors Native American History and culture.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Indigenous Peoples' Day is a newly recognized holiday in Arizona and across the United States that celebrates and honors Native American history and culture.

In October of 2021, President Joe Biden proclaimed Monday, Oct. 11, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, becoming the first U.S. president to formally recognize the day.

Gov. Doug Ducey last year also signed a proclamation to include Indigenous Peoples' Day which is celebrated by Arizona’s 22 federally recognized Tribal Nations, 574 federally recognized Tribes nationwide and 476 million Indigenous people worldwide.

Here are five ways you can celebrate the holiday with friends and family.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest

When: Monday, October 10

Where: First and Garfield streets, downtown Phoenix

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest transforms Roosevelt Row’s arts district into a celebration of all Indigenous nations featuring family-fun activities, live music, demos, native food, art, and much more!

The weekend begins with a trash pickup at Rio Salado on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8 , with Keep Nature Wild and CHISPA; lunch will be served to all participants post-cleanup.

, with Keep Nature Wild and CHISPA; lunch will be served to all participants post-cleanup. On Sunday, Oct. 9 , is the Day of Movement, there will be a spiritual run and the last half mile will be accessible for those who wish to walk or receive help in laying down their prayers. Meet at Steele Indian School Park at 8 a.m., by the PHX Indian School Visitor Center.

, is the Day of Movement, there will be a spiritual run and the last half mile will be accessible for those who wish to walk or receive help in laying down their prayers. Meet at Steele Indian School Park at 8 a.m., by the PHX Indian School Visitor Center. On Monday, Oct. 10, there will be a day-long conference at Puente Human Rights full of sessions about self-care, sovereignty, land preservation. After 4 p.m. There will be live art, live music, food, creative expression, and much more.

Native American Connections 39th Annual Parade

When: Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: 3rd Street and Oak to Indian School Road, Phoenix

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Representatives from both Native American Connections and Phoenix Indian Center will serve as grand marshals for NAC’s annual parade, starting at 3rd Street and Oak and continuing to Indian School Road.

Phoenix Indian Center Social Powwow & Gourd Dance

When: Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Time: The market opens at 10 a.m.; Gourd Dance is at noon and Grand Entry is at 6 p.m.

Enjoy a special powwow and gourd dance! The free event will be an outdoor event, spectators are allowed to bring canopies; however, stakes can't be used on the grounds. It is also recommended to bring your own chairs

Flagstaff Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration

When: Monday, Oct. 10

Where: The first two sessions will be virtual only. The rest of the sessions will be in-person only. Registration is not necessary.

Time: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Titled “Honoring the Voices of Our Youth,” the event will feature both viral and in-person sessions, including in-depth discussions, as well as cultural performances and shares. A full schedule of the event can be viewed here.



Up to Speed