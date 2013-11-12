It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley

Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events.

ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!

Check them out below:

Fountain Hills Oktoberfest

Sept. 23-24

Fountain Hills Park

The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.

Arizona State Fair

Sept. 23 - Oct. 30

Arizona State Fairgrounds

For over a century, the Arizona State Fair has been a gathering place for residents from the far corners of the state. Guests come here to enjoy the richness and diversity of communities, honor the past, celebrate the current, and explore the future. get out of your daily routine, and immerse yourself in a wonderland of amusement right in their own backyard.

23rd Annual Mariachi & Folklorico Festival

October 1

Chandler Center for the Arts

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of Folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ.

Goldrush Music Festival

Oct. 7-9

Phoenix Raceway

Step into a world of bright lights and wild west spectacle as Goldrush: Neon Dreams takes over Phoenix Raceway.



Phoenix Greek Festival

Oct. 8-10

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral

This is a unique opportunity to share Greece's rich history, culture, and culinary delights. Enjoy Greek food, music, dancing, jewelry, art, grocery items, and activities for children.

Celebrate Mesa

Oct. 8

Red Mountain Soccer Complex

905 N. Sunvalley Blvd

Celebrate Mesa and all it has to offer at this free family festival, featuring bounce houses, archery tag, food trucks, a petting zoo, and more.

Phoenix Pride Festival

Oct. 15-16

Steele Indian School Park

This year’s Phoenix Pride Festival will continue to be a two-day celebration designed to bring our diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of our past, present, and future while raising funds for the Phoenix Pride Community Programs and educating the public about the existence and continuing civil rights battle facing Arizona's community.



Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

Oct. 29-30

Kierland Commons

More than 100 artists from around the globe will converge on Main Street, creating a unique outdoor gallery. On display will be a collection of original art representing a wide variety of cultures and artwork in a range of subject matter and media. Subjects include still life, landscape, portraiture, nature, and abstract.

Arizona Fall Fest 2022

Nov. 5

Margaret T. Hance Park

Started 16 years ago with just 27 vendors at the Duck and Decanter parking lot, the festival was a way to bring local businesses and Arizonans together to build pride in our local community and support our local economy. Now, it has grown to host over 200 vendors - the biggest community event at Margaret T. Hance Park!

Fountain Hills Festival of Arts and Crafts

Nov. 13-15

Avenue of the Fountains

This individual art festival boasts one of the “World’s Highest Fountains” that sends a snow-white jet stream of water 560 feet into the blue desert sky. Water from the fountain bursts into the air fifteen times a day. Every day since 1971.

Arizona Taco Festival

Nov. 12-13

Bell Bank Park, Mesa

Check out more than 50 local taco vendors, tequila, margaritas, Lucha Libre Wrestlers, the Ay Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, Hot Chili Pepper & Taco eating contests, and more at the annual Arizona Taco Festival.

Phoenix Pizza Festival

Nov. 12-13

Margaret T. Hance Park

At the annual Phoenix Pizza Festival, 20+ pizza makers sell all types of pizza slices and full pies. The event also features live music, lawn games, desserts, local market vendors, kid's activities, and more. Bars will offer a selection of wine, beer, cocktails, and N/A beverages.

Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party

Thursday thru Sunday, Oct. 1 - 31

Queen Creek

Schnepf's annual fall party is fun for both kids and adults. Spend your time playing mini-golf, wandering two corn mazes and riding the roller coaster. Or take a seat on the miniature train—day and night times are available.

Phoenix/Tempe Water Lantern Festival

Nov. 12

Kiwanis Park

The Water Lantern Festival is filled with fun, happiness and hope. This is a family-friendly event that can be shared by everyone. Friends, families, neighbors, and lots of people that you haven't met can come together to create a peaceful, memorable experience.

Phoenix Flea Market

Nov. 26

Heritage Square

Phoenix Flea is a modern market showcasing the best makers and curators around! This is not your typical flea market. You'll find small businesses showcasing handcrafted goods & fine art, curated vintage, modern fashion & design, and delicious food & drinks,

Music in the Garden

Sept. 30 - November 18

Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Botanical Garden presents a spectacular lineup of talent at Music in the Garden’s fall concert series, September 30th through November 18th. Situated at the base of a butte, Ullman Terrace provides an unmatchable backdrop for audiences to experience one of the Valley’s most iconic outdoor concert venues.

Movies on the Field

Sept. 30- Dec. 2

ASU Sun Devil Stadium

Bring a blanket, sit on the grass and enjoy your favorite films on the big screen under the stars at Movies on the Field at ASU Sun Devil Stadium, September 30 through December 2.

Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival

Oct.1 - 31

Mesa

Activities on this 25-acre farm include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, zip line, hay climb, "spider web" crawl, giant tube roll, and playground.

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days & Corn Maze

Oct. 1 - 31

Glendale

The highlights here is the huge pumpkin patch and the farm's three themed corn mazes: one for kids, another with a hidden puzzle, and a haunted maze (Fridays and Saturdays thru October 31 only).



Mother Nature's Farm Halloween Pumpkin Patch

Gilbert

Late Sept. - Oct. 31

Visit the Pumpkin Patch, rated Arizona's best in the New Times. Come pick out that perfect pumpkin, and check out the fall activities.



MacDonald's Ranch Pumpkin Patch

Scottsdale

October 1 - 31

What: Come horse around at MacDonald's Ranch! Pick your pumpkin or pan for gold at this family-run and family-friendly ranch. Other activities include a hay-bale maze, petting zoo, photo areas, lawn games, as well as a barrel train and mechanical bull.

