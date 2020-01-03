CATALINA, Ariz. — Two owners of a restaurant in Catalina, just north of Tucson, said on Facebook they are being harassed after they attended last month's Keep America Great Rally for President Trump in Phoenix.

Jorge and Betty Rivas, who own Sammy's Mexican Grill, put a video on their restaurant's Facebook page saying they are being harassed on Facebook and Google with negative reviews, negative comments and even negative phone calls.

"As naturalized United States citizens, we have the right to support President Trump or any other candidate that loves this country," Jorge Rivas said in the video.

He said they will not be intimidated by the negativity they are receiving and asked those that were giving negative reviews and comments to stop.

"Do something better with your time like going to educate yourself," he said. "Do something good for your family, and stop harassing us. I just think it shows you're not very smart."

Their video on Facebook has been shared more than 1,500 times and has more than 3,500 likes at the time of writing.

On Sunday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to give a shoutout to Sammy's Mexican Grill and the Rivas'. Although, he mistakenly wrote the restaurant was in Phoenix.

President Trump congratulated the couple on a wonderful job and asked his followers to support Sammy's.

