PHOENIX — People were spotted in line a full day before President Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” campaign rally in Phoenix Wednesday.

More than a dozen supporters were seen at the gate of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum around 1 p.m. Tuesday with tents and camping gear. Doors for the event don’t open until 3 p.m. the following day, with the president scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

Officials are anticipating the 12,000-seat venue to be packed, and thousands more are expected to spill over outside onto McDowell Road. Authorities say counterdemonstrations are planned as well.

Once a deep red state, Arizona has morphed into a political battleground as both Republicans and Democrats work to rally their base ahead of the November election.

Trump's reelection campaign said tickets were on a first-come-first-serve basis. If there are any left, see this link.

