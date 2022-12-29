Arizona recount solidifies election wins for Mayes, Horne and Harris

ARIZONA, USA — The final results of Arizona's 2022 midterm elections have been released.
The announcement came on Thursday from the Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs during a Maricopa County Superior Court hearing on Thursday.
The final results clarified the election wins in three state races:
- Democrat Kris Mayes's win in the attorney general's race
- Republican Tom Horne's win in the superintendent of public instruction's race
- Republican Liz Harris's win in the state House District 13 race
The attorney general's race was among the closest in state history, with Mayes's lead just 280 votes ahead of her challenger, Republican Abe Hamadeh.
Hamadeh recently filed a legal challenge to overturn the election's results, but the challenge was dismissed by a judge last week.
Horne had a lead of around 9,188 votes against his opponent Democrat Kathy Hoffman, the incumbent superintendent of public instruction.
Horne served eight years as schools chief before being elected attorney general in 2010, a post he lost in the 2014 GOP primary after being caught using his office staff to run his reelection campaign.
Harris had a lead of around 275 votes ahead of Republican Julie Willoughby in the state legislative seat which includes parts of Chandler, Sun Lakes and Gilbert.
Harris made news not long after she was declared the winner of her race when she said she would refuse to cast a vote on any bill unless the 2022 election is redone.
"It has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately," Harris said on her Instagram account and her campaign website.
