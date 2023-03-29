A tweet from Gov. Hobbs' press secretary is causing outrage. Here's why

Spokeswoman posted image implying violence in Twitter exchange. Hobbs won't respond Tuesday night, her communications director says.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs is facing calls from Republicans to fire her press secretary, after posting a controversial tweet hours after the deadly Nashville shootings Monday.

The press secretary, Josselyn Berry, posted an image of a woman with a gun in each hand, under the text “Us when we see transphobes."

Berry was replying to a tweet, “Not sure these transphobic-from-the-left posers know who they’re messing with.” That tweet was in response to another Berry tweet calling progressives who are transphobic not really progressive.

The woman in the image is actress Gena Rowlands from the movie "Gloria."

The tweet was posted not long after a person shot and killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn before being shot and killed by police. The Nashville Police Department's chief recently said at a press conference that the shooter identified as transgender.

Former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s press secretary and chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato, called out the Tweet:

"JUST IMAGINE if this was the spokesperson for a Republican Governor."

This is an OUTRAGE. No question.



12 hours after the shooting in TN, the spokeswoman FOR @GovernorHobbs shared her feelings about what to do to people who disagree w/ her political views:



Shoot them.



JUST IMAGINE if this was the spokesperson for a Republican Governor.



1/ https://t.co/WsNOSweDNw — Scarp (@Scarpinato) March 28, 2023

The Arizona Freedom Caucus, largely made up of far-right members of the Legislature, tweeted its demand that Hobbs fire Berry immediately.

Right-wing social media influencers outside Arizona have also taken up the call for Berry's firing.

Hobbs’ communications director, Murphy Hebert, said via text message that the governor wouldn't have a response Tuesday night to Berry's tweet.

Berry is a former spokeswoman for the Arizona Democratic Party and the State Senate's Democratic caucus. She joined the Hobbs administration after the November election.

Arizona politics

Get the latest Arizona political news on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.