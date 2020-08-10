Painting unveiled in honor of Kayla Mueller

Gov. Ducey, Sen. McSally and others joined in honoring the Arizona woman killed in Syria.

PHOENIX — Politicians and National Guard members honored an Arizona woman killed by ISIS with a painting unveiled Thursday.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Senator Martha McSally, Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona National Guard members joined to show support for Marsha and Carl Mueller, the parents of Kayla Mueller.

Kayla Mueller was killed in 2015 after being held by ISIS. She was a humanitarian worker from Prescott, Ariz.

A painting, called "Into The Breach," represents the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Marsha and Carl Mueller joined Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City Wednesday for the vice presidential debate as his guests.

The Justice Department unsealed charges against two ISIS militants from Britain, charging them with killing Western hostages, including two Americans.

The event happened the same day former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris made their first campaign stop in Arizona in their race for the White House.