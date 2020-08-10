DOJ charges Islamic State fighters in deaths of hostages with ties to Arizona

It’s been more than 5 years since Prescott aid worker Kayla Mueller and former Phoenix teacher James Foley were killed in Syria, allegedly at the hands of ISIS.

PHOENIX — It's a step toward justice that's been years in the making.

“If you have American blood in your veins or have American blood on your hands, you will face American justice," said Assistant U.S. Attorney General John Demers on Wednesday.

His announcement comes after accused ISIS terrorists El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey were extradited to the United States Wednesday after being held by the U.S. military in Iraq for more than a year, according to the Department of Justice.

It’s been more than five years since Prescott aid worker Kayla Mueller and former Phoenix teacher James Foley were killed in Syria. They are two of four Americans listed for being killed by ISIS in newly unsealed indictment documents. They’re each facing eight charges connected to terrorism, including conspiracy to murder US citizens.

The indictment calls the men “global terrorists” who were part of a “brutal-hostage taking scheme”. They also reportedly admitted they were involved with Kayla Mueller’s capture and documents allege they sent a ransom note to her parents in Prescott.

"We've heard from so many people about how Kayla just kept going in hopes that she would come home," Kayla's parents, Marsha and Carl Mueller told 12 News over the summer.

Kayla was helping as an aid worker in Syria before her capture in 2013. Records show she was tortured and sexually assaulted before she was reported dead in 2015, although her body was never recovered.

"Our real goal two is to find Kayla, find out what happened to her and bring her home," Marsha said. "We still truly do not know what happened to her."

Elsheikh and Kotey, part of a group of terrorists known as "The Beatles" for their British accents, are also accused of having a role in the capturing and beheading of James Foley, who died in August 2014.

Foley was a teacher in Phoenix before becoming a journalist covering the Middle East, where he was captured in 2013.

“Although we cannot bring back your children, we will do all that we can to obtain justice for them, for you, and for all Americans," Demers said.

The Department of Justice says it wanted to charge Elsheikh and Kotey sooner, but has been waiting on Britain to share evidence needed for convictions.

Now Demers says the suspects are in FBI custody and were set to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

"If you harm an American, you will face the same fate as these men," he said. "You will never live in peace."