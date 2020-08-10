LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris visit Arizona for first campaign stop of 2020 election

Here are the latest updates regarding Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris' visit to the Valley on Thursday.

PHOENIX — Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris visited Arizona for their first campaign stop of the 2020 election on Thursday.

Their visit came on the same day that Vice President Mike Pence held a "Make America Great Again" rally in Peoria before meeting with Gov. Doug Ducey and the parents of Kayla Mueller for a ceremony unveiling a painting honoring the slain aid worker from Prescott.

Biden and Harris planned to greet American Indian tribal leaders in Phoenix.

Then they planned to deliver remarks and embark on a “Soul of the Nation” bus tour to meet with small business owners and voters in Phoenix and Tempe.

Harris visited Arizona fresh off her vice presidential debate with Pence, which was held in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

Despite the lack of campaign visits to Arizona, Biden has been leading in the state. Polling averages show Biden leading Trump by 4.5 points in Arizona.

A Democratic presidential candidate has won Arizona just once in the last 72 years.

Here are the live updates on Biden and Harris' visit to Arizona:

11 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

10:50 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden's campaign said he was tested for COVID-19 and it came back negative.

6:50 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden made some remarks on the tarmac before boarding a plane from the New Castle Airport in Delaware to head to Phoenix.

Biden said his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, did a "great job" in Wednesday night's vice presidential debate.

Biden also said it would be "irresponsible" for him to comment on plans for the second presidential debate after President Donald Trump said he would not participate in a virtual debate.

"I think that if I can follow the commission’s recommendations," Biden said, according to the pool report.