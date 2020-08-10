LIVE UPDATES: Mike Pence visits Arizona for event in Peoria

Here are the latest updates regarding Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris' visit to the Valley on Thursday.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Arizona on Thursday to host a "Make America Great Again!" event in Peoria.

His visit comes on the same day that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are making their first campaign stop together in Arizona.

Pence is expected to deliver remarks at the rally in Peoria around 2:30 p.m. before meeting with Gov. Doug Ducey and the parents of Kayla Mueller for a ceremony unveiling a painting honoring the slain aid worker from Prescott.

Biden and Harris planned to greet American Indian tribal leaders in Phoenix.

Pence, Biden and Harris visit Arizona just a day after the vice presidential debate between Pence and Harris, which was held in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

The visits also come as Biden has been leading in Arizona polling. Polling averages show Biden leading Trump by 4.5 points in Arizona.

A Democratic presidential candidate has won Arizona just once in the last 72 years.

In 2016, Trump won Arizona by 3.5 points.

Next stop: Phoenix, AZ! See you soon! #MAGA — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 8, 2020

Here are the live updates on Pence's visit to Arizona:

12:20 PM

Mike Pence landed in Arizona just after noon on Thursday ahead of a planned rally in Peoria.

Great to be back in Phoenix! @KarenPence and I were truly honored to fly Carl and Marsha Mueller back to their home state of Arizona. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 8, 2020

1:00 PM

Police begin to block traffic near Olive and 91st Avenue as Pence is on his way to Peoria. Pence may deliver remarks about an hour earlier than previously scheduled.

Let’s try this again. Police are starting to block some lanes near 91st Avenue and olive ahead of the Vice President Pence’s visit. #12News pic.twitter.com/7cy2oe7ewq — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) October 8, 2020

1:07 PM