Lawyer for Arizona Senate election audit firm wants to quit

Jack Wilenchik's request to step aside as lawyer for Cyber Ninjas comes after a series of losses in cases brought by groups seeking records of the “audit.”
Credit: AP
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The audit, ordered by the Arizona Senate, has the U.S. Department of Justice saying it is concerned about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)

PHOENIX — The attorney representing the private company that oversaw the Arizona Senate’s partisan review of Maricopa County's 2020 election results is trying to quit. 

Jack Wilenchik's request to step aside as lawyer for Cyber Ninjas comes after a series of losses in cases brought by groups seeking records of the “audit.”

Wilenchik says he hasn't been paid. Lawyers for the group American Oversight said in a court filing Monday that allowing Wilenchik to quit will just delay resolution of the case and prevent the public from knowing how the Senate and its contractors conducted the review. 

The election review found no evidence backing former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election.

