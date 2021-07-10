'History will remember': House holds hearing on Arizona audit

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing on Arizona's GOP-led election audit Thursday.

PHOENIX — Leaders of the Republican-led election audit did not show up to a House Oversight Committee hearing about their actions Thursday.

Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, declined the committee's invitation to appear.

Instead, the committee questioned Maricopa County Supervisors Jack Sellers and Bill Gates. Many committee members spent more time pontificating than asking questions.

Many Republican members gave their time to Arizona Representative Andy Biggs, who still refused to say whether President Joe Biden won the election.

"Who won the election in Arizona? Donald Trump?" Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) asked Biggs.

"We don't know," Biggs said, claiming there were "a lot of issues" with the election.

There has never been any credible evidence of election fraud or tampering in the state or nationally.

The GOP audit report actually found that Biden won the election by more votes than previously recorded.

Biggs grilled the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors about the audit's findings and supposed violations of law. But they maintained that they don't believe any violations ever took place.

"History will remember the people like Mr. Gates and Chairmain Sellers, who stood up for democracy," said Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA). "Who stood up for democracy in the face of threats, physical threats to themselves and their families."

During the more than three-hour hearing, no member seemed to change their mind about the election or the audit. In the end, Rep. Biggs, who has pushed false and unfounded election conspiracy theories for months, may have said the most pertinent point.

"Both sides are more entrenched than they were six, eight, 10 months ago in Arizona," Biggs said. "And that's a shame."

Maricopa County election audit