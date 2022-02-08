Galvin Thomas leading Republican primary for Maricopa Board of Supervisors

The Maricopa County Elections Department shows a lead of roughly 13,000 votes for Galvin.

PHOENIX — The votes are still being counted, but Thomas Galvin shows a strong lead in the Republican primary for the Maricopa Board of Supervisors District 2 seat.

As there are no Democrats running for this office, a win in the primary would mean an automatic win in the general election for Galvin.

Galvin was appointed to the board of supervisors in Dec. 2021 in order to fill a vacancy on the board.

According to the Maricopa County Elections Department website, Galvin currently holds 38% of the vote with 31,953 votes.

After Galvin, Doug Little has 23% with 18,892 votes.

Gail Golec, who recently received a cease and desist letter from the Maricopa County Attorney has 22% with 18,128 votes.

Thayer L Verschoor has 18% with 14,666 votes.

At this time, the election has not been officially called.

