Elections Department: Rachel Mitchell ahead in Republican Primary for Maricopa County Attorney

The Maricopa Elections Department shows a lead of roughly 50,000 votes for Mitchell ahead of challenger Gina Godbehere.

PHOENIX — Incumbent Rachel Mitchell is leading in the Republican primary election for Maricopa County Attorney, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department website.

Mitchell, who was appointed to office following the resignation of Allister Adel, recently served a cease and desist letter to Republican candidate Gail Golec for spreading election misinformation that led to pen thefts.

Godbehere recently served as the City of Goodyear Prosecutor, and is the CEO and Co-founder of the "Speak Up Stand Up Save a Life" organization, according to her website.

The elections department currently reports that 58% of the vote has gone to Mitchell for a total of 190,554 votes.

Candidate Gina Godbehere trails with 42% of the vote at 137,071 votes.

At this time, the election has not been officially called.

