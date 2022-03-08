GOP race for Arizona Governor is still too close to call Wednesday

The fight for Arizona Governor between Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson continues as the race tightens after election day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The votes are still being counted and the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona Governor is still too close to call Wednesday.

Former news anchor Kari Lake and Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson are neck and neck the day after the primary election.

Both candidates exchanged leads as the initial vote counts trickled in, but an official announcement on who won still has to be determined.

As of Wednesday morning, Lake had an 11,000-vote lead, but votes from across the state continue to come in. We will continue to monitor race updates throughout the day.

ELECTION RESULTS: Track the current vote counts

For more election coverage, be sure to head to our Decision 2022 page for more in-depth analysis and coverage from the Arizona primary election.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube